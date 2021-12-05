Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Coquitlam

One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in Coquitlam's Westwood Plateau neighbourhood Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News that RCMP called for paramedics around 4:45 p.m. for a "shots fired" incident on Chickadee Place near Pinetree Way.

Three ambulances were dispatched and one person was taken to hospital. EHS was unable to share the extent of the person's injuries.

Police placed numerous evidence markers on the ground at the scene, where a white SUV could be seen with apparent bullet holes.

CTV News contacted Coquitlam RCMP for more information about the incident, but has not received a response.