'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide

Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.

The Richmond RCMP, in a statement, said they were called to Ackroyd Road between Minoru Boulevard and No. 3 Road around 11 a.m.

"Frontline officers located two deceased victims. Both having suffered gunshot wounds," a statement from the detachment said. "Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act."

Eric Gao lives in the neighbourhood and said he awoke to a loud, unusual noise.

“I did hear loud banging at around 11 in the morning,” said Gao adding that he checked his watch immediately after hearing the noise. “I thought it was somebody just closing a door really loud, like one of the neighbours banging a door closed, so I didn’t really pay attention to it, but I did think I heard it twice.”

Although the entire block of was closed off to vehicle traffic, most of the police presence surrounded a residential building with some units designated as short term rentals at 7888 Ackroyd Rd.

“Shocking,” said Ramon Rodrigo, a resident of that building. “Very shocking to find out two people are dead.”

Several witnesses told CTV News they saw multiple officers searching the area with assault rifles in hand.

The building’s underground parking appears to be a priority in the search as the entrance was blocked off by police tape. RCMP were also seen interviewing several people in their cars.

No arrests have been announced and no suspects have been identified.

In an earlier statement, Mounties said there did not appear to be any "immediate danger to the public."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Anyone with information, including those who were driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).