‘She was in tears’: Community gifts car to Lytton fire evacuee still unable to return home

Vancouver -

A deserving mother who is still unable to return to her Lytton home after the devastating fire this summer has been gifted a car.

Heather Mills was the recipient of a “new to her” 2001 Chevy Impala, thanks to a car giveaway in Armstrong.

Tim Miller, the owner of Extreme Mobile Auto Detailing, purchased the vehicle last winter with hopes of giving it away to someone in need.

Miller partnered with other local businesses, including One Stop Auto, Nelson Glass and Lordco Auto Parts, to get the car in tip-top shape before finding its new owner.

“I didn’t need the car and I felt, with COVID-19 and everything, that we needed something good to come from this,” Miller told CTV News Vancouver in a phone interview.

Mills was nominated for the prize by her friend Brandi, who mentioned in her submission that Mills is always doing kind things for others.

“She has a 15-year-old son and it’s just the two of them,” says Miller. “She’s not able to go home in Lytton and has been staying with family and friends in Vernon.”

The submission also mentioned how she had a broken-down vehicle, but it needed a few thousand dollars in repairs to get it back up and running.

Miller says Wells was chosen from more than a dozen nominees and he was happy to be there to help present the car to someone who truly deserves it.

“It means a lot to me to help other people,” he says. “She was in tears. She had glasses on and they were fogging up.”

Mills was also presented with $400 in cash and a gas gift card, which were donated by members of the Armstrong community.

“Everyone chipped in, she was in awe,” says Miller.