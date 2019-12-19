VANCOUVER -- It was a moment doctors once told Emily Goss’s family they might never see.

Last week, when the 25 year-old New Westminster woman was discharged from a rehabilitation facility, she walked out of the doors by herself, with only a cane for support. It was the result of months of hard work and determination, following a devastating hit-and-run during the summer that left her with a brain injury.

Emily’s father Warren said it was a "really emotional day."

“We’re so excited about having Emily home,” he said, and added his daughter spent 180 days in hospital, and had a goal of being back at home for Christmas.

Emily told CTV News Vancouver she’s feeling "very good" about her recovery so far.

"I feel like I’ve worked really hard," she said.

Emily was visiting England in June, and was at a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The driver later returned and was arrested.

Warren said doctors initially told his family Emily may never walk or talk again. Now, she’s doing both.

"Emily’s our miracle," Warren said.

He and Emily’s mother travelled back to London earlier this month to attend sentencing for the driver. They also submitted victim impact statements, which Warren said were taken into consideration by the court.

He said the man pleaded guilty to impaired driving and leaving the scene, and received a 26-week suspended sentence. He also had his licence taken away for almost two years, and was given a fine.

"The sentencing may not seem like a lot. It really is, for what the charges were, and the message that was delivered by the magistrates there, really gave us peace," Warren said.

The family continues to get messages of support for Emily on a daily basis, and offers of help.

"Words can’t describe how grateful we are," Warren said.

Emily is also grateful for the ongoing encouragement and love.

"I want to thank everyone. It means a lot to me," she said.

Emily is now taking part in a six-week intensive out-patient program at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver, and continues to work hard towards her goals.

"Next year I’d like to be able to play lacrosse again," she said. "And I’d also like to be able to water ski again."

Warren said watching her progress has been amazing.

“It takes so much work for Emily, but she never wavered, ever,” he said. “For us, it’s really getting Emily back to the greatest life possible that she could have."

The family is now looking forward to what Warren expects will be "the best Christmas ever."

“We’re all going to be under the same roof, Emily’s with us. It’s just given us a new appreciation for everything that we have,” he said.

Emily is also an accomplished lacrosse player, and this year her team dedicated a win at provincials to her. The Vancouver Warriors lacrosse team are having a fundraiser for Emily in connection with their upcoming match against the San Diego Seals on Dec. 29. Part of the proceeds from online ticket sales for that game will be donated to the fundraiser, by using the promo code “EMILY."