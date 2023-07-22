'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke

Revelstoke, B.C. -

An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.

Friends, family members and colleagues of Devyn Gale flooded in to pay their respects.

Authorities say the 19-year-old was found under a fallen tree while fighting a wildfire near her hometown on July 13.

“Devyn was, and always will be, a part of the B.C. wildfire family,” said Stefan Hood of the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“Her name will be known. It will be spoken. It will be celebrated.”

Gale was the middle child of three kids. Her younger sister Kayln and older brother Nolan both spoke of her impacts on them.

“Dev was not only my sister but my best friend,” said Kayln. “Her heart was open and her mind was always searching for ways to enrich hers and others' lives.”

"She made my world sparkle with colour."

“Devyn was an amazing sister,” said Nolan. “She was kind, caring, loving. She was always willing to show up for Kayln and I."

Nolan says he was with Devyn out in the field the day she died.

“I’m grateful to have been close to you when the tree fell,” he said. “I’m grateful to have been one of the people that pulled you out from under it, 'cause it meant I got a few extra minutes with you.”

Devyn had just finished her second year in the nursing program at the University of British Columbia Okanagan in Kelowna.

“Devyn’s compassionate, empathetic nature was shown in her nursing practices,” said Nolan. “She was the type of nurse who patients felt comfortable expressing their struggles to, whether physical or emotional.”

The 19-year-old was also an elite gymnast growing up, once competing at a national level. Her long-time coach and close friend Jill Drake says she was so much more than just a great athlete.

“From early on, she stood out in everything she did … not just in my gym, but in life,” said Drake. “She was so capable. She was so strong.”