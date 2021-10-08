'Shaken, not stirred': Learn How to Make a Classic Bond-Style Martini
Daniel Craig has returned for his final run as the world’s most famous secret agent, as the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die premieres in theatres today.
Wine and spirits expert Christopher Waters helped us get in the spirit on CTV Morning Live, with some tips on making the perfect Bond-style martini.
Before you start pouring, Waters said you should first try dressing the part.
Whether Bond is chasing after a villain or having a cocktail, he always sports a timeless look. Don’t be afraid to break out a tux or some formal eveningwear, especially if you’ve spent the whole pandemic in sweatpants.
Next you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the right tools.
A classic three-piece shaker with a built-in strainer is an essential for your home bar.
Waters recommends one from Crafty Bartender, along with a jigger.
A martini glass is a must-have for sipping; try one with an elegant silhouette, like this one from Riedel.
A traditional martini will contain gin, but you could use vodka as well. Waters says that a real premium gin is all about the botanicals and flavours, while vodka emphasizes the texture and warmth. For the purists he recommends Glendalough wild botanical gin from Ireland.
Bond may enjoy his cocktails “shaken, not stirred,” but Waters says this technique will make most bartenders cringe. A stirred cocktail will give you a clearer look and better texture, because you can control the dilution.
If you’re going to follow any rule, Waters says your glass should always be ice cold.
He used Stolichnaya Elit fire vodka as the star ingredient, along with vermouth, at a 2:1 ratio. Give it a shake and finish it off with a twist of lemon, to add a hint of citrus to the rim of the glass.
More from Christopher Waters:
