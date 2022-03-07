Sexual enhancement products sold in B.C. under names such as 'Reserection!' may pose serious health risks

Three of several products seized by Health Canada are shown in provided images from the agency. Three of several products seized by Health Canada are shown in provided images from the agency.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue

Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines

With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener