'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Video from the scene shows several boats surrounding a pile of wreckage in Burrard Inlet off of Stanley Park.

CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner was in Stanley Park at the time of the crash and saw the plane hit the water.

She said she saw two people standing on the wing after the incident, as the plane sank into harbour. Several nearby boats converged on the scene, as first responders gathered on land.

The Port of Vancouver told CTV News the collision happened just after 12:50 p.m., and a port authority harbour patrol vessel was among the emergency response vehicles that converged on the scene.

"All passengers on board the Harbour Air float plane and the recreational boat were reported safe ashore," the port said in an email.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, which handles search and rescue missions involving the Canadian Coast Guard in B.C., said two Coast Guard vessels responded from the Kitsilano station.

The JRCC also confirmed that everyone aboard the boat and plane was accounted for, though it could not confirm whether anyone had been injured.

The Vancouver Police Department said “several” passengers were treated for injuries and taken to hospital.

The federal Transportation Safety Board is now the lead agency investigating the incident, the JRCC said.

In its own statement, the TSB confirmed it had been notified of the crash and is investigating.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry posted on social media just after 1 p.m. to say that firefighters and police were responding to a "marine incident."

CTV News has reached out to firefighters and BC Emergency Health Services for more information about the injuries that resulted from the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja