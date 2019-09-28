

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A serious rollover crash sent one person to hospital in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Highway 1, just east of the Whatcom Road exit.

Mounties, Abbotsford firefighters, and paramedics all responded to the scene, where a blue vehicle had come to rest on its roof in the median.

Video from the scene showed paramedics working on a victim inside one of the ambulances that had responded to the crash. One paramedic appeared to be doing chest compressions.

BC Ambulance confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that one person was transported to Abbotsford Regional Hospital from the scene. The ambulance service could not confirm the nature or extent of injuries resulting from the crash, nor could it confirm that paramedics had performed CPR.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the RCMP's Fraser Valley Traffic Services division. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.