Serious crash in Mission causes hours-long closure of Lougheed Highway

Lougheed Highway in Mission was closed due to a serious crash Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service posted to social media saying it had been deployed to a "serious vehicle incident" incident on Highway 7 at Madaris Road and warning drivers to expect major delays and plan accordingly.

The crash and related closure were first reported around 2:30 p.m. As of 8 p.m., the road had not reopened.

Photos from the scene show a dump truck with its cab almost completely destroyed.

CTV News has requested more information from police and paramedics, This story will be updated when a response is received.