VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Serious crash in Mission causes hours-long closure of Lougheed Highway

    This image shows the aftermath of a serious crash on Highway 7 in Mission on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. This image shows the aftermath of a serious crash on Highway 7 in Mission on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
    Share

    Lougheed Highway in Mission was closed due to a serious crash Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

    The Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service posted to social media saying it had been deployed to a "serious vehicle incident" incident on Highway 7 at Madaris Road and warning drivers to expect major delays and plan accordingly.

    The crash and related closure were first reported around 2:30 p.m. As of 8 p.m., the road had not reopened.

    Photos from the scene show a dump truck with its cab almost completely destroyed.

    CTV News has requested more information from police and paramedics, This story will be updated when a response is received.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News