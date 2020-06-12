Advertisement
Serious collision closes roads in Delta; police investigating
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 12:56PM PDT
DELTA, B.C. -- A serious collision is being investigated by Delta police.
The crash happened on River Road, east of Hopcott Road, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday
A white cube van and a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer were involved in the collision. The roads are closed in the area.
A yellow bag is on the ground along with several evidence markers.
This is a developing news story and will be updated if information is made available.