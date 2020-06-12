DELTA, B.C. -- A serious collision is being investigated by Delta police.

The crash happened on River Road, east of Hopcott Road, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday

A white cube van and a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer were involved in the collision. The roads are closed in the area.

A yellow bag is on the ground along with several evidence markers.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if information is made available.