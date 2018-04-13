Mounties in Surrey have issued a warning to the public amid an investigation into multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault at two day spas.

In a statement issued Friday, the RCMP said the five alleged assaults took place between 2016 and 2018 at Iris Day Spa locations at 1620 and 10160 152 Street.

Rongxian Li, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with two incidents that occurred in December 2017. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Investigators say they've also identified a suspect in relation to alleged sex assault in 2016, but only one of two suspects in the alleged incidents that took place this year.

None of the suspects are currently employed by Iris Day Spas, the statement read.

Detectives with the Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit believe there may be other victims who haven't come forward.

"Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal event,” Sgt. Chad Greig said in the release.

“Our Special Victims Unit takes sexual assault allegations very seriously and works closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes."

Anyone with information about any of the alleged incidents is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).