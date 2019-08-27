A North Vancouver grandmother as trying to help her grandson out of an emergency and sent him thousands of dollars. But it wasn't actually her grandson, rather a con-artist, RCMP said.

It's a scam that's been playing out for years, but this time, police were able to intervene just in time.

North Vancouver RCMP said on Aug 3, the grandmother was contacted by a scammer who said he was in an emergency and needed $9,300.

He convinced her not to talk to anybody, Mounties said, and instructed her on how to send him cash via courier.

She followed his instructions but became suspicious and contacted RCMP, who were able to stop the delivery in the nick of time.

"Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've seen this particular scam," said Sgt. Doug Trousdell in a news release. "It’s despicable that someone would target a senior citizen in this way, preying on their kindness. We’re gratified to be able to get the money back in this case, but we know that many other victims haven’t been so lucky."

RCMP continue to investigate and are working to identify the con-artist.