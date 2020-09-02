VANCOUVER -- Update: Vancouver police say the senior who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found and is safe.

Original story follows.

Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help to locate a missing man in his 70s.

Lawrence Hordy was last seen leaving his care home in the area of West First Avenue and Columbia Street on Saturday, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The Vancouver Police Department said he left around 2 p.m., and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The 73-year-old man has dementia, and the VPD describe his disappearance as "out of character."

Hordy is white with fair skin and a slim build. He's 5'10" with long white hair and a long white beard, police said.

He was last known to be wearing a dark sweater, black hooded sweater and a denim jacket, as well as dark pants with a string around the waist.

Police say the man will be walking, and sometimes has a shopping cart with him.

"He will be confused and disoriented and is not likely to ask for assistance," Const. Tania Visintin wrote.

Anyone who sees Hordy is asked to call 911, then wait with him.