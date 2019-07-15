

CTV News Vancouver





Students at BCIT are being alerted about an incident of "sexual misconduct" that was reported on the Burnaby campus Friday evening.

Few specific details have been shared, but administrators said the incident involves "inappropriate touching of a BCIT community member by a passing male on a bike."

It happened at around 6 p.m. at the Student Recreation Centre’s track and field area.

"We are investigating this incident, including a review of video footage and have offered support to the BCIT community member involved," Glen Magel, BCIT’s director of security, said in an email that went out Monday.

"While such incidents are rare at BCIT, we are committed to ensuring ongoing campus safety. We take these incidents very seriously and would like to remind all members of the BCIT community to be aware of safety and security, and to report any incidents that you feel violate your personal safety."

Students or staff who feel unsafe on campus can contact security by calling 604-451-6856 or through ICBC’s Safety Wise app.