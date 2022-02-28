Security guard dies following attack at UBC’s Okanagan campus

The security guard who was attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has died.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed Monday that the 24-year-old victim, who was assaulted shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location on campus, has succumbed to her injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and co-workers at this time," the detachment said in a news release.

Shortly after the attack, officers found a suspect and arrested him under the Mental Health Act. Authorities said the man, who was also working at the university that morning, could now face a murder charge.

Neither the victim nor suspect have been publicly identified by police.

Few details about what happened have been made public. Over the weekend, UBC Okanagan said the attack "appears to be an isolated incident and does not involve students."