SURREY, B.C. -- Surveillance video shows a terrifying shooting in a Surrey, B.C. neighbourhood Tuesday night.

It happened at about 10:15 p.m. on 145A Street near 82A Avenue and sent one man to hospital.

Witnesses describe hearing multiple shots.

“This was bang bang….at least 10 shots, maybe more,” said Janet Hoffard, who lives on the street.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News shows a car pulling onto a dead-end street. Another camera recorded a minivan racing up the road and stopping behind the car, which then drives quickly out of frame into a driveway.

Moments later, one person appears to fire a gun repeatedly. That person is joined by a second gunman. Eventually they flee.

One area resident says he witnessed the shooting.

“Two people jump out, all black outfits…pull out their guns, shoot the whole house, and put everything away and drive off,” the witness said.

The victim was found on a nearby street by police a short time later and is expected to survive. RCMP say the shooting was targeted.

“The victim is a 21-year-old man who is known to police and does have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said.

“This individual is not co-operating with police right now, which adds an extra level of complexity to our investigation,” Sidhu added.

This is the fifth shooting in Surrey this year.

This time, it appears to have taken place in the driveway that is not connected to the victim or the gunmen. A resident of the home told CTV News they were terrified, that they don’t know anyone involved and that their driveway was randomly picked.

RCMP back this up.

“Early indications are the individuals involved in the shooting are not connected to the residence where the shooting occurred,” Sidhu said.

Hoffard says the situation is worrisome.

“I’ve been here 15 years and we’ve never had anything like this before,” she said.

Another neighbour adding that having it happen right beside your home, "that’s the scariest."

Police also have concerns.

“Anytime any type of gang related shooting takes place, it is a concern because innocent bystanders could get in way of shooting,” said Sidhu.

RCMP say they’ve increased gang enforcement officers throughout the city.