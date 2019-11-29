MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- Search crews have made the difficult decision to call off the search for a Maple Ridge senior who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Tjeerd "Ted" Vanderveen disappeared after heading out for a walk on Ferguson Trail, and there's been no sign of him since.

This is a developing story.

Previous story: Dozens of searchers and police have descended on a wooded area of east Maple Ridge as they search for a senior with dementia who has been missing since Thursday.

Ted Vanderveen, 72, left his home around 11 a.m. Thursday to go for a walk on Ferguson Trail, near 112 Avenue and Ferguson Avenue, an area he is familiar with.

But a search was launched when he did not return.

Ferguson did not have his wallet or cellphone with him and while he was wearing a jacket, toque and gloves, he was not prepared for a night outdoors with temperatures below zero.

Police say Vanderveen’s dementia may make efforts to find him more difficult — as he may not ask for assistance.

“This type of weather conditions (is challenging) for anyone staying outside, let alone someone who is elderly and suffering with dementia,” Sgt. Amanda Harnett with Ridge Meadows RCMP told CTV News. "We are very concerned."

About 40 search and rescue volunteers from agencies across the Lower Mainland, as well as police, with the assistance of a helicopter, searched through the night until about 1 a.m. Friday morning in darkness and challenging conditions.

“The nature of the terrain, there are some steep areas in the area we are searching in, there are some water courses. Those are the big hazards we are looking at,” said Rick Laing with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue. “From the location he was last seen there’s a network of trails that lead on to major road networks, which lead on to other trails.”

The search resumed around 8 a.m. with search and rescue volunteers and RCMP, including a police dog. RCMP say a helicopter will also be used in Friday’s search.

“We are pouring considerable resources into this today,” Harnett said, noting officers will be knocking on doors and canvassing through neighbourhoods as Vanderveen may have left the trail system altogether.

There were two possible sightings of Vanderveen on Thursday, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to police.

RCMP are urging anyone else that thinks they see him to contact them right away. They are also asking people to check outbuildings on properties in case Vanderveen is seeking shelter from the cold.

Part of Friday’s search will include re-searching areas that SAR and police have already covered.

“We have gone over many different parks yesterday and we will be going back to those areas to make sure no stone is left unturned,” Harnett said.

Vanderveen is described as having a slim build and short, grey hair. He was last seen wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots and a black toque and gloves .

“No little bit of information is too small for us. If you think you see Ted, please give us a call and we will follow up,” Harnett said.