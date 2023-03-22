Search of 2 Chilliwack properties results in seizure of guns, drugs, cash: RCMP investigating

Search warrants executed at two properties in Chilliwack last week resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and thousands of doses of fentanyl, Mounties revealed Wednesday.

In a statement, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section executed the warrants in the city on Tuesday, March 14, as part of a “complex drug trafficking investigation.”

A search of both locations—a residence in the 9000 block of Garden Drive and a storage locker on Industrial Way—resulted in the seizure of three firearms, five kilograms of cannabis, roughly one kilogram of suspected fentanyl, and “bulk quantities” of suspected methamphetamine.

Mounties say they also seized a large amount of cash, several cell phones, score sheets, drug packaging materials and scales.

"The seizure of approximately one kilogram of suspected fentanyl is substantial and is equivalent to approximately 10,000 single doses,” UVFRD Insp. Jeff Bowerman said in the release.

“This seizure will no doubt have an impact in disrupting local drug trafficking and organized crime networks within our community.”

The release does not mention whether any arrests were made, but says the file remains under investigation.