VANCOUVER -- The family of Yu Ting Ji says the search for the missing woman has concluded, and is thanking friends and the broader community for their help searching for her.

The 53-year-old East Vancouver woman left her home before 7 a.m. on Monday and did not return, prompting a large volunteer search effort.

On Saturday, searchers planned to canvas Stanley Park in search of the missing mother.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed to CTV News that it was notified of a body found in the park around 12:30 p.m.

Vancouver police said they could not share the identity of the deceased, but added that foul play was not suspected in the person's death. The BC Coroners Service is investigating, police said.

Reached by text message, Ji's son Alger Liang confirmed that the search had ended and that his mother had died.

"On behalf of my dad, family and I, I'd like to thank all my friends and the entire community for coming together to help us search for her and for helping us find closure during the past six days," Liang said. "The support and response was overwhelming. If you haven't already, please call your mom today."