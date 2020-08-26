VANCOUVER -- The search for missing hiker Ali Naderi is set to resume late Wednesday morning near Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam, as concern grows about the 52-year-old who was least seen on Sunday.

A search was launched Monday after a neighbour living near a trailhead frequented by the avid hiker noticed Naderi’s car was left behind on the street the night before, hours later than usual.

With no trip plan left behind, the search was a challenge for police and Coquitlam Search and Rescue given the vast trail network in the area above Westwood Plateau.

But during Tuesday’s search, an image found on a trail camera meant for wildlife captured Naderi in an area further north than crews had been focusing. The image shows the hiker wearing shorts and a light jacket, while carrying hiking poles.

Crews from several SAR agencies including North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue aided in Tuesday’s search. A helicopter was used to drop crews into areas Naderi may have been heading towards.

Police are asking people to avoid the area near Eagle Mountain as the search continues Wednesday.

“It’s very important that people give our search and rescue volunteers the room they need to work. Please, don’t come to this location. Don’t contaminate the trail. That’s one of the best things you can do to help us,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday.

Search and rescue and police believe the avid hiker may be lost or injured.