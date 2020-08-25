COQUITLAM, B.C. -- The search for missing hiker Ali Naderi has shifted further north after authorities uncovered what could be a crucial clue about his whereabouts.

A motion-activated trail camera captured the 52-year-old Coquitlam resident hiking on Eagle Mountain Sunday, the day of his disappearance, allowing rescuers to focus their efforts on nearby trails.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said they have also benefited greatly from tips from the public, including video of Naderi.

"We do know, obviously, based on the footage, that he was in a certain place at a certain time. That’s helped guide our rescue volunteers," McLaughlin said. "And because they can be so focused now, they can really put the full strength of their organization into finding him."

Authorities have asked for information that could help them find Naderi, but urged the public to keep away from the trails while the search continues.

“It’s very important that people give our search and rescue volunteers room to work. Please, don’t come to this location. Don’t contaminate the trail. That’s one of the best things you can do to help us," McLaughlin said.

Between 40 and 60 volunteers were involved with the search on Tuesday. The effort was led by Coquitlam Search and Rescue with help from teams from North Vancouver and Lions Bay.

Police said there's been no evidence of foul play, and that the case appears to be "a hiker who was simply unprepared for the conditions and has somehow gotten lost.”

But more than two days after Naderi's disappearance, authorities are growing desperate to find him. The hiker uses the trails almost every day, leading police to fear an injury prevented him from coming home over the weekend.

Crews said they will likely be pulling back their search for the day at twilight, unless they discover something that leads them to believe they're close to finding him.

Anyone who has spotted Naderi recently or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue said anyone who spots Naderi going forward should call 911 immediately.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott