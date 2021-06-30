VANCOUVER -- The search for a hiker who may have been missing since Sunday has now entered its second day on the North Shore.

Howard Moore, 74, was last seen by a friend on June 25 who said he planned to go hiking near Grouse Mountain. His friend reported him missing on June 29.

Moore's car was found in the parking lot at Grouse Mountain with a note left by the window that said, "Gone to Skyline Trail, 27 June." The note has several other dates crossed out, suggesting Moore has hiked the trail several times.

"We are very concerned for his wellbeing, particularly due to the incredibly hot weather these past few days," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP in a news release.

On Tuesday, North Shore Rescue said there was a possible sighting of Moore near the bottom of the Simic Trail's Screaming Eagle chairlift. Crews said they received tips on "multiple sightings" that helped narrow their search.

"Today multiple grounds teams scoured the area including bushwhacking and rappelling gullies," North Shore Rescue said about Tuesday's search. "Searches were performed with Talon Helicopters, a search dog, vehicles, bikes, and drones. Crews were hampered by extreme heat and dehydration."

On Wednesday, the efforts to find Moore continued with help from other rescue crews. North Shore Rescue called the search "intensive" and said they were still looking along the front side of Grouse Mountain.

Moore is described as white with light brown hair and a medium build. Crews don't know what he was wearing when he went missing. Anyone who sees him should call 911.