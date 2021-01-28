Scroll through this timeline of the 1st year of COVID-19 in B.C.
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 6:00AM PST Last Updated Thursday, January 28, 2021 6:05AM PST
VANCOUVER -- One year ago, health officials in B.C. announced the first COVID-19 case in the province.
Over the past 12 months, British Columbians have endured dramatic changes to everyday life as cases and death tolls have risen and restrictions have come and gone. Here's a look back at the last year.
To view a larger version of the timeline, click here.