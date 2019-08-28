CTV News has learned the man at the centre of a Vancouver police warning to seniors is the same man north shore Mounties and West Vancouver police have been investigating.

The Vancouver Police Department says they've received several reports of a man who will knock on a senior's door or approach them in their yard, strike up a conversation, then steal from them when their guard is down. It’s virtually the same M.O. with four cases reported to North Vancouver RCMP and three more under investigation by West Vancouver police.

"This thief is smooth and conniving, and he's been preying on the good nature of Vancouver seniors," said Const. Steve Addison in a news release.

"We're working hard to solve these crimes, and we're asking residents to be extra vigilant until we do."

Addison says there have been 12 incidents since late July and the most recent happened Tuesday morning in the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood. He confirmed it’s the same man pictured in an Aug. 22 appeal from West Vancouver police looking for a man captured on surveillance video who’d stolen from two elderly residents and appeared to be targeting a third.



Vancouver police say there have been 12 incidents in the city, in addition to seven reported on the North Shore.

Police say the man will approach seniors and come up with an excuse to go inside. Sometimes he has said he was a neighbour locked out of his residence, needing to use a phone. In other instances, he's said he was a canvasser for local charities.

Then once he gets inside he waits until the victims are distracted and pockets cash or other valuables.

"In most cases the victims don't even realize they've been scammed until much later," Addison said. "Unfortunately, by that time the suspect is long gone."

North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Doug Trousdell confirmed their investigators are investigating four cases they believe are related.

The suspect is described as being a "friendly, well-groomed white man in his 40s." He has a medium build, brown hair and is 5'11" tall.

West Vancouver police have identified a “person of interest” but Const. Kevin Goodmurphy says they’re still gathering evidence and charges have not yet been laid by Crown.

Anyone who sees the suspect in the photos is asked to call 911 immediately and anyone with elderly family members is encouraged to speak to them about these incidents so they don't fall victim.