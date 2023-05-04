'Sadscots' initiative aims to raise awareness around children’s mental health struggles

One of the featured heroes of a United Way BC campaign to raise awareness around mental health challenges among kids, feeling not so super. (CNW Group/United Way British Columbia) One of the featured heroes of a United Way BC campaign to raise awareness around mental health challenges among kids, feeling not so super. (CNW Group/United Way British Columbia)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener