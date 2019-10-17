VANCOUVER - B.C.'s Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter with a politically-charged post, days before Canada's federal election.

While the Deadpool star didn't explicitly endorse any candidate or party, a tweet from Wednesday says he's "proud of the climate progress made the last four years" in the country and that he wants his "daughters to experience the same natural playground" he grew up in.

"On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will shape climate policy," his post says, which includes a photo taken in a local forest with his wife Blake Lively and one of his daughters.

I love B.C. ���� I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Reynolds' tweet came just hours after former U.S. president Barack Obama sent out an endorsement for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

Obama posted to Twitter saying "he was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as president," adding that "he's a hard-working effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change."

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

Canadians will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 21.