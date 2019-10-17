Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian voters to consider climate on election day
In this May 14, 2018 file photo, actor-producer Ryan Reynolds attends a special screening of his film, "Deadpool 2," at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:10AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:13AM PDT
VANCOUVER - B.C.'s Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter with a politically-charged post, days before Canada's federal election.
While the Deadpool star didn't explicitly endorse any candidate or party, a tweet from Wednesday says he's "proud of the climate progress made the last four years" in the country and that he wants his "daughters to experience the same natural playground" he grew up in.
"On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will shape climate policy," his post says, which includes a photo taken in a local forest with his wife Blake Lively and one of his daughters.
Reynolds' tweet came just hours after former U.S. president Barack Obama sent out an endorsement for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.
Obama posted to Twitter saying "he was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as president," adding that "he's a hard-working effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change."
Canadians will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 21.