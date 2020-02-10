VANCOUVER -- A group of several hundred protesters supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs marched through Vancouver on Monday afternoon.

The demonstrators began marching on East Hastings Street towards Main Street around 1:30 p.m., and then proceeded to shut the intersection down. There were several speeches from people voicing their support for the chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

Around 3 p.m., the group stopped on the train tracks near Glen Drive and Venables Street, disrupting rail and vehicle traffic in the area, including on Clark Drive.

Protesters outside of the Port of Vancouver and Deltaport were arrested after they blocked the road into the facilities over the weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure