Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener
As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot.
His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new.
“I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game like this with the score the way it was,” Campbell said.
“Normally in pro football the scores don't get this lopsided, but I was just proud of the way they played and I'm proud that in the second half we continued to play hard and do our thing. So credit to our players.”
The Lions dominated from the very beginning, opening the game with a near-perfect nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive.
Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke - who takes over the No. 1 spot from the retired Michael Reilly - had ample time to find his targets and finished the series with a short toss to Butler, who darted 10 yards into the end zone for his first major of the game. Kicker Sean Whyte added an extra point and the Lions took a 7-0 lead less than five minutes in.
In his third-ever CFL start, Rourke proved he's ready for the starter's spot, connecting on 26 of 29 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. The Victoria, B.C., native added two more rushing TDs.
The performance didn't come as a surprise to Campbell.
“That's how he practices. He's very consistent in how he is,” the coach said. “Every night is not going to be like this. I know that. But at the same time, that's what you're going to see is that type of player, just the way he executes and plays the game with great energy and great passion and all those things.”
James Butler was a force for the Lions (1-0) with four TDs, all in the first half.
Midway through the second quarter, Rourke and the Lions worked the ball up the field and Butler escaped traffic to streak 36 yards into the end zone for his TD of the game.
Butler's speed makes the Lions' offence more potent, Rourke said.
“When we're able to do multiple things with our backs, multiple things in terms of running and throwing the ball, we're just that more dangerous,” the quarterback said.
“I'm really happy for James. He's such a great guy, he's a hard worker and he deserves it. He deserves to have this kind of performance and hopefully he continues to have that type of game moving forward.”
Backup QB Michael O'Connor came in late for the Lions and added a rushing touchdown of his own. Keon Hatcher also hauled in a major for the home side and Whyte added a 13-yard field goal.
Edmonton QB Nick Arbuckle struggled, connecting on 20 of 29 attempts for 254 yards and three interceptions. The former Toronto Argonaut was sacked three times, all by Lions' rookie defensive lineman Sione Teuhema.
Tre Ford made an appearance under centre for the Elks (0-1) late in the second quarter and registered eight passing yards and an interception.
Kai Locksley notched Edmonton's lone touchdown of the night, and kicker Sergio Castillo connected for three field goals, including a 37-yard strike.
The Lions held a 14-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter, a cushion they saw balloon by the end of the game.
Castillo cut the advantage to 14-6 with a 37-yard field goal to open the second frame, but the Lions continued to push.
Rourke delivered a massive toss early in the quarter, sending a 31-yard bomb to Hatcher near the far sideline. The young QB followed the play up by scrambling out of the pocket for an 11-yard rush, then dished the ball to Butler on the next play. The Iowa product evaded the Elks' defence and sprinted 21 yards into the end zone for his third TD of the night.
Butler recorded his fourth major before halftime, rushing six yards to put B.C. up 28-6.
Rourke briefly appeared to chalk up a massive rushing touchdown but the play was called out of bounds. Instead, he settled for a two-yard sneak on a third-down that increased the Lions' lead to 35-6.
After seeing Arbuckle sacked by Teuhema and without a touchdown on the scoreboard, the Elks opted to bring on Canadian Tre Ford at quarterback to close out the second quarter.
With less than a minute to go in the half, B.C.'s T.J. Lee dove to pick off a pass from Ford to receiver Mike Jones. The veteran Lions defensive back rolled, then sprinted 48 yards down the field and leapt into the end zone with a forward roll. His touchdown was quickly called off, with officials ruling the ball was dead at Edmonton's 42-yard line.
But the play set up yet another scoring drive for B.C., with Rourke finding Hatcher on the goal line with a six-yard pass. As he was being hauled to the ground, Hatcher stretched out and touched the ball into the end zone, marking the fourth consecutive TD drive for the home side.
The Lions took a 42-6 lead into the locker room, tying a franchise record set in 1981 for most points scored in a half.
Arbuckle returned at quarterback for the Elks to start the third, a move that gave Edmonton some early momentum.
Just over four minutes into the quarter, Locksley completed a one-yard quarterback sneak to give the Elks their only touchdown of the game. Edmonton went for the two-point convert, but Arbuckle's pass to Jones fell incomplete.
The Elks tried to build on the scoring drive, pushing steadily down the field on their next possession before Teuhema once again sacked Arbuckle, this time for a nine-yard loss. Edmonton settled for a 30-yard field goal and whittled its deficit to 42-15.
Rourke boosted the home side's lead with a 17-yard rushing TD and Teuhema closed out the quarter with his third sack of the game.
Whyte gave the Lions a 52-15 advantage with a 13-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter before the Lions took yet another bite out of the Elks' offence.
With just over three minutes left in the game, B.C.'s Loucheiz Purifoy leapt up and picked off Arbuckle's pass, then raced 40 yards, deep into Edmonton territory to set up another Lions scoring drive.
O'Connor muscled the ball over for a TD, sealing the score at 59-15.
“We obviously want to make a statement in this league and just continue to execute,” Butler said. “Going into a bye week we knew, like, empty the tank. So we've got to rest now and prepare for our next opponent and just keep going and try to build off this.”
Edmonton will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Saturday. The Lions will be back on June 25 when they entertain the Argonauts.
NOTES: Elks linebacker Wesly Appolon went down with an apparent leg injury after the first play from scrimmage and was taken off the field on a cart. â€¦ O'Connor acted as Rourke's backup, marking the first time in the CFL's modern era that a team has fielded a Canadian quarterback duo. â€¦ An enthusiastic crowd of 34,082 took in the game and a pre-game concert by rockers One Republic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing
In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to residents in one city who requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
U.K. Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row
Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as 'appalling.'
Vancouver Island
-
June skier airlifted off of Vancouver Island mountain amid avalanche risk
It may say June on the calendar, but that hasn't prevented search and rescue volunteers from having to come to the assistance of a skier in trouble on Vancouver Island.
-
Stolen trucks used in similar break-ins 9 days apart in Errington, B.C.
Mounties north of Nanaimo are investigating a pair of almost identical business break-ins that happened a little more than a week apart.
-
Pandemic puts increased pressure on Canadian charity that provides free travel to medical appointments
An organization that helps Canadians who need to travel long distances for vital medical appointments is seeing a spike in demand as provinces work to clear the backlog of surgeries and procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Balzac crash
Alberta RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan that sent a man to hospital.
-
'No flooding' expected, but Calgary issues advisory for Elbow River
In advance of heavy rainfall that's forecasted for the next several days, the City of Calgary has issued a boating advisory for the Elbow River.
-
Heavy rainfall expected in Calgary and area, Environment Canada says
Residents of Calgary and area are expected to see a lot of rain over the next few days, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
Edmonton
-
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
-
Riverhawks support Pride and Edmonton Humane Society with weekend games
The Edmonton Riverhawks are showing their support for the city’s LGBTQ2S+ community and the humane society with a pair of games over the weekend.
-
Family surprised by robins nesting in front door wreath, but it's not 'uncommon': expert
A pair of robins decided to build their nest on the wreath hanging on the front door of Yolanda Kercher’s house, which surprised her family, but experts say it’s not an uncommon sight.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
'A lack of respect and dignity,' says advocate as Toronto moves to clear Clarence Square encampment
At least two encampment residents, along with several supporters, remain at a small park in downtown Toronto, which city officials and Toronto police partially cleared Sunday.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Montreal
-
4-year-old boy drowns in residential Montreal-area pool
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore.
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Quebec to invest $950,000 in museum exhibition on French language
The Quebec government will grant $950,000 to Montreal's Pointe-à-Callière archeology and history museum to produce an exhibition on the French language.
Winnipeg
-
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
-
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing
In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.
-
Brandon police respond to two weapons-related incidents at Summer Fair
Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two separate weapons-related incidents at the Manitoba Summer Fair in the span of just a few hours on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
-
Prairieland reps to speak with city committee regarding soccer stadium
The proponents of a soccer stadium at Prarieland Park in Saskatoon are scheduled to meet with the city's planning committee on Monday.
-
'It's just unheard of': Saskatoon man stabbed with a syringe at pub
A Saskatoon man says he was stabbed with a syringe while at Yanz Place Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Environment Canada issues tornado alert for R.M. of Big Arm and area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado alert for the R.M of Big Arm including Imperial and Liberty, Sask.
-
Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders defence proved to be in mid-season form and kicker Brett Lauther couldn’t miss.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
Saint John police investigate suspicious bag left on busy corner
After receiving a report of a suspicious bag in uptown Saint John Saturday afternoon, police say the bag has been determined to not have been carrying any explosive materials.
London
-
Flair Airlines to begin offering flights from London, Ont.
London International Airport is about to begin a partnership with Flair Airlines.
-
Whitecaps London FC shine light on woman abuse
It’s a strong tournament with a strong message.
-
Holy Roller vandalized again at Victoria Park
Less than two weeks after the Holy Roller was restored and put back in its place at Victoria Park, it was vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Impaired, unlicensed driver crashes stolen car into front yard
A 31-year-old from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been charged with numerous offences after a stolen car drove into a yard and hit two parked cars.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
Kitchener
-
Encampment eviction, farm guilty plea, gas prices: Top stories of the week
An eviction notice at a Kitchener encampment, a guilty plea in a farm worker's death, and gas prices continuing to rise round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
ION light rail stops running for hour and a half in Waterloo Region
Riders of the LRT in Waterloo Region experienced a slight interruption to their schedule around the Sunday lunch hour.