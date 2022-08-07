Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14
Just seven games into his first season as a CFL starter, B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke is already breaking his own records.
The 24-year-old quarterback threw for an eye-popping 477 yards on Saturday as his side dismantled the Edmonton Elks 46-14.
The Victoria-born Rourke not only topped his own mark for the most passing yards by a Canadian QB in a single game, he did it while completing 34 of 37 attempts with five touchdown passes. For good measure, he added a seven-yard rushing major, too.
“He's got the right mindset and demeanour,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell. “He's not a roller-coaster guy, just comes to work every single day.”
“I'm happy for him because he does things the right way and works hard and does all those things. So when guys do that and they get rewarded for it, it's good stuff.”
The QB's stunning showing even drew praise from Elks head coach Chris Jones.
“That's about as good a performance as I've ever seen,” he said. “He's a very accurate passer. He's very calm. He's athletic enough to move around with his feet and throw the football and when he needs to run, he runs. He is a tough competitor.”
Rourke still saw room for improvement, saying there were places he could have picked a better spot for a pass Saturday or a better lane for a run.
He conceded, though, that he's enjoying the Lions' (6-1) success.
“Football is fun when things are going right. So I'm happy for that,” Rourke said. “But we'll keep moving, keep building from this.”
On the other side of the ball, the struggles continued for the Elks (2-6) on Saturday.
Edmonton slotted Taylor Cornelius back in at QB after Tre Ford was added to the six-game injured list Friday, but couldn't solve a B.C. side that took a 59-15 win in Week 1 action.
Cornelius threw for 183 yards, connecting on 15 of 26 attempts with one touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked five times.
“We've got to play better,” he said. “Offensively, we've got to put up more than 14 points a game against these guys and we've got to keep the defence off the field.”
Both sides stuttered to start the game, with the Elks turning the ball over on their first two possessions and the Lions struggling with a fake field goal.
B.C. capitalized on Edmonton's second error when Rourke connected with Dominique Rhymes on a two-yard touchdown pass to cap a six-play, 49-yard scoring drive that put B.C. up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Edmonton responded, steadily working its way down the field before Cornelius escaped the pocket and fired a 19-yard bullet to Kenny Lawler in the end zone. The seven-play, 69-yard drive marked the Elks' only points of the first half.
B.C. was far from through.
The Lions started their next possession with a 49-yard pass from Rourke to Lucky Whitehead, who sprinted into Edmonton territory. The young QB followed up with a 16-yard toss to Keon Hatcher, then tacked on a 14-yard run. Before the end of the opening frame, he sailed another ball to Rhymes for a major.
The pair connected once again midway through the second when Rhymes, under pressure, leapt up to reel in a 15-yard toss for his third TD of the game, a play that boosted B.C.'s cushion to 20-7.
“My team put me in a position to be able to make plays” Rhymes said, adding that he's simply trying to live up to the play of teammates like receiver Bryan Burnham. “They're just giving me opportunities, and I'm just trying to be a good teammate and capitalize on my opportunities.”
Just minutes later, Rourke found Whitehead open and the speedy receiver darted 37 yards down the field, outrunning Nafees Lyon for a 69-yard touchdown.
B.C. then scored on its fifth straight possession when Whyte hit a 47-yard field goal.
Rourke ended the half with yet another TD, finding Burnham along the sideline in the end zone with six seconds left in the half. The veteran receiver made sure to get a foot down for the major.
Saturday's game marked Burnham's return to the lineup after suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a crushing hit by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson on June 25.
He celebrated by hauling in six catches for 82 yards - and moved into fourth spot on the Lions' all-time receiving yards list.
“(Burnham's) had such a phenomenal career,” Rourke said. “He's one of the all-time great Lions and to be able to be a part of his legacy is pretty cool to me. And I'm really happy for him and glad to have him back.”
Rourke finished the first half with 386 passing yards and five touchdown passes and B.C. went into the locker room up 37-7.
The team still wanted to win the second half, Campbell said.
“The CFL is a crazy league, in a good way,” the coach said. “You just never know what's going to happen. The games aren't over when the scores are the way it is.”
Early in the third, Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts sacked Cornelius for the second time in the game. Edmonton recorded a four-yard loss and B.C. added two points for a safety.
Rourke showed he has more than just a good arm midway through the frame. Seeing a hole, he sprinted seven yards and shook off a hit by Duron Carter to add a seven-yard rushing TD to his score line.
The Elks appeared poised to end the scoring drought before the close of the quarter but Sione Teuhema spoiled the party with a sack. It was the fifth time the Lions took down Cornelius on the night.
Irons finally chalked up some points for the visitors early in the fourth, sprinting six yards into the end zone. The touchdown cut Edmonton's deficit to 46-14.
“We played some good solid man-to-man early and we defended the run,” Jones said of the Elks' play. “But then as the game wore on, we lost confidence in our ability to stay close to the receivers. And then they did an excellent job of not only delivering the football but high-pointing and making some good catches.”
The Lions will be back in action next Saturday when they take on the Stampeders in Calgary. The Elks will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders later that night.
FOOTNOTES: Rourke's 91.9 per cent completion rate was the third highest in CFL history for minimum 20 pass attempts. Ricky Ray holds the No. 1 and 2 spots with 92 and 95 per cent rates. â€¦ Elks kicker Ryan Meskell made his CFL debut. â€¦ B.C. linebacker Ben Hladik recorded his first career interception late in the fourth quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after violence on Vancouver's Granville Street
Multiple people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Vancouver Island
-
Police release new photo of Victoria man missing for more than a week
Police in Victoria have released a new photo of a missing 63-year-old man last seen in the city's downtown more than a week ago.
-
'No crying in baseball': Vancouver's Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
Nobody can fill the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, of that actress Kelly McCormack is certain. Yet on the new TV series "A League of Their Own," the Vancouver native was assigned a task nearly as stressful as emulating Hanks: saying one of his most iconic catchphrases.
-
Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14
Just seven games into his first season as a CFL starter, B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke is already breaking his own records.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Alberta labour minister resigns position, will quit as MLA
Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer announced Friday that he offered his resignation to the premier, saying "it was an honour" to serve in Kenney's government.
-
Woman flown to hospital following serious crash north of Cochrane
A 24-year-old woman was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash on a highway north of the town of Cochrane on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
-
Alberta labour minister resigns position, will quit as MLA
Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer announced Friday that he offered his resignation to the premier, saying "it was an honour" to serve in Kenney's government.
-
Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14
Just seven games into his first season as a CFL starter, B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke is already breaking his own records.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
-
COVID-19 vaccination clinics head outdoors in effort to get shots in Ontario's littlest arms
The effort to get Ontario’s youngest residents vaccinated against COVID-19 is heading outdoors in some communities.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Wayward seal surprises boys fishing on Montreal's South Shore in Kahnawake
Three boys out fishing in Kahnawake on the South Shore of the Saint Lawrence River spotted a seal on Sunday morning, more than 1,000 kilometres from its natural habitat.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Winnipeg
-
Broadway building evacuated due to fire
Residents in a large Broadway apartment complex had their evenings interrupted after a fire lead to the evacuation of the five-story building Saturday.
-
Tourism industry booms as Manitobans begin travelling again
Manitoba's tourism industry is booming as the pandemic ends and people start to travel more, but we're also seeing more Manitobans leaving our province on vacation as the "return to normal" continues.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Saskatoon
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
-
Ferris wheel malfunction leaves over a dozen stranded: Saskatoon Fire Department
Parkgoers at Nutrien Playland got an extremely long ride and an unforgettable story to tell Saturday after the famed Ferris wheel at Kinsmen Park broke down.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Regina
-
Regina Police Service asks for public assistance in child abduction case
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for public assistance in locating a 2-year-old baby and a 36-year-old mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
-
Sask. Party celebrates 25 years since founding
They’re the dominant force in Saskatchewan politics, a party formed 25 years ago by Liberals and Conservatives coming together under a Saskatchewan Party banner.
Atlantic
-
Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S. contained
A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been fully contained after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.
-
Susan Holt wins N.B. Liberal leadership, calling victory a 'breath of fresh air'
The New Brunswick Liberals have chosen a political newcomer who has promoted herself as a fresh voice for the party as their new leader.
-
Interrupter clause brings more affordable fuel to Nova Scotia
The interrupter clause slashed gas prices by 10.2 cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia, for a combined drop of nearly 20 cents in just two days.
London
-
London region to swelter under high heat, humidity Sunday
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
‘We want to honour Nick’: St. Thomas firefighter laid rest after fatal motorcycle crash
Family, friends and colleagues laid St. Thomas firefighter Nick Cheeseman to rest Saturday.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
-
Algoma Steel contract talks break down
Talks between Algoma Steel and United Steelworkers Local 2251 appear to have broken down.
-
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
-
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.