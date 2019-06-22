

CTV News Vancouver





A man has fallen to his death while scaling the Stawamus Chief in Squamish Saturday.

First responders and the local search and rescue group attended the Grand Wall area of the Chief and found a man who had fallen about 30 metres while rock climbing.

"The Stawamus Chief is a popular tourist destination for the Sea to Sky corridor, and the Squamish Emergency Services have attended to a number of incidents associated to this location over the past few months," said Sgt. Sascha Banks in a press release. "We believe this incident to be a terrible accident and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation and police are working to notify next of kin.

Squamish RCMP reminds people to be safe and prepared when visiting the area, adding if anyone is hurt or lost, Squamish Emergency Services and Squamish SAR, would be available to help.