Robbery suspect bear-sprayed store owner in downtown Vancouver, police say

Vancouver police are investigating a robbery involving bear spray that happened in the city's downtown Friday afternoon.

Video posted on social media shows emergency crews responding to the aftermath of an incident near the intersection of Howe and Helmcken streets.

In an email, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed they were responding to a robbery in a store at the intersection, which occurred just before 4 p.m.

According to the VPD, "a man entered the store, attempted to steal something, and then bear-sprayed the owner when she tried to stop him."

After the assault, the suspect stole clothing and fled, police said, adding that they have not yet identified the suspect.

"We will conduct a full investigation to identify the suspect and seek criminal charges," police said.

The victim is a woman in her 50s, police said. They did not elaborate on her condition.