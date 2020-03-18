VANCOUVER -- Drivers hoping to take a road test in the near future will have to wait at least two weeks, as ICBC is temporarily suspending evaluations province-wide over COVID-19 concerns.

The insurer made the announcement Tuesday, saying it's continually evaluating risk levels over the spreading novel coronavirus.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all road tests and we will reassess in two weeks," a notice from ICBC said.

"There are no cancellation fees for these bookings."

As well, anyone who visits an ICBC licensing office will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and may be asked to return at a later date. Access to waiting areas is also being limited to ensure social distancing.

For anyone with a claim, only urgent transactions are being completed at ICBC's claim centres.

Anyone who has travelled outside Canada in the last 14 days, has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or has a fever, cough or difficult breathing is asked reschedule their appointments.