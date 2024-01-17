Road report: Crashes snarl traffic on B.C.'s South Coast during snowstorm

Many commuters faced long delays as snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast on Wednesday, with accidents reported on several major routes.

Multiple spun-out vehicles snarled traffic on the northbound lanes of the Alex Fraser Bridge during the morning rush hour, and an accident on the Pattullo Bridge blocked all westbound lanes shortly before 10 a.m., according to DriveBC.

There were multiple stalled vehicles on Taylor Way near the Lions Gate Bridge around the same time, and earlier in the morning a collision on Highway 99 impacted traffic near the Massey Tunnel.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said maintenance contractors were working to prepare for the winter weather – including freezing rain – across the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island, but advised the public to avoid driving when possible Wednesday morning.

Those who have to brave the conditions should ensure their vehicle is equipped with winter tires or snow-rated tires.

"Maintenance contractors will be out in full force, applying brine and abrasives, and clearing snow as it accumulates. However, freezing rain is one of the most difficult weather conditions to effectively manage," the ministry wrote in a statement. "Bridges and roads may be closed to traffic in the interest of public safety."

A number of TransLink buses became stuck in Wednesday's snowy conditions as well, despite the transit provider outfitting approximately 500 of its vehicles with winter tires this year to avoid the scale of service disruptions experienced last winter.

⚠️ UPDATE - #TaylorWay Northbound stalled vehicles are blocking the left lane, right lane open. Crews are on scene. #WestVan #LionsGateBridge pic.twitter.com/qSJPAlL89o — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 17, 2024

In a statement, TransLInk urged passengers to restrict transit use to "essential travel only."

"Please use caution, give yourselves extra travel time and remember to dress warmly in anticipation of potential delays," TransLink said in an alert Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.