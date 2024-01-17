Metro Vancouver transit operator urges 'essential travel only' amid B.C. snowstorm

Metro Vancouver's transit operator is warning riders to expect delays and cancellations across the system Wednesday as up to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast for B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

TransLink is urging users to restrict their rides to "essential travel only" as the operator works to maintain service levels across the region despite the treacherous road conditions.

"Please use caution, give yourselves extra travel time and remember to dress warmly in anticipation of potential delays," TransLink said in an alert Wednesday morning.

"We continue to salt and sand bus loops and SkyTrain stations, but please use caution in these areas," the service warned. "There may be extra crowding on some bus routes and SkyTrain platforms."

BUSES

TransLink says it has activated its snow plan, meaning all 18-metre (60-foot) buses have been swapped out for the more agile 12-metre (40-foot) vehicles.

"This means there is reduced space on routes that normally operate with 60-foot buses," the transit operator said in a service alert.

Approximately 500 buses, or one-third of the service's fleet, will be trialling new winter-rated tires with a new tread pattern, according to TransLink.

"These tires carry the 'three-peak mountain snowflake' rating — the highest winter rating available for bus tires," the operator said.

SKYTRAIN

TransLink says SkyTrain service is running normally as of 7:45 a.m., with all stations on all three train lines operational.

"Frequencies and speeds may be slower than normal," TransLink advised. "Anti-icing trains have been deployed to prevent the power rail from ice buildup."

Staff have also been deployed to the front of the trains to avoid emergency braking, TransLink said.

HANDYDART

HandyDART is running with reduced service levels, TransLink says. Customers with medical appointments, work or school will be prioritized until roads are cleared.

SEABUS AND WEST COAST EXPRESS

SeaBus service and the West Coast Express are running regular service Wednesday,

The latest updates from the transit service are available here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.