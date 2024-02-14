Ride hailing drivers plan protest at Vancouver International Airport calling for fair pay

Vancouver-area ride hailing drivers are planning a protest outside Vancouver International Airport as they demand a new compensation deal.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers will join thousands of others around the world as the contracted employees stage a global demonstration.

The Vancouver-area group is expecting to protest between 10 a.m. and noon.

Groups representing the drivers have said they are seeking fair pay. The drivers are considered independent contractors and accuse the platforms of taking disproportionately high amounts as commissions.

In a statement sent to CTV News Vancouver, Uber said it didn't expect the protest to impact operations.

"These types of events have rarely had an impact on trips, prices, or driver availability, and we expect the same here. That’s because the vast majority of drivers are satisfied," the statement said.

Even so, Uber said it believes "drivers should earn a guaranteed minimum wage standard."

"Uber and (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union) Canada, Canada’s largest private sector union, have been advocating for a minimum earnings standard equivalent to at least 120 per cent of the minimum wage during engaged time as part of our proposal to provincial governments across the country," the company's statement said. "Because drivers can have multiple apps open to optimize their time and earnings, we are advocating for a minimum earning standard during engaged time. The Ontario government has passed legislation mandating a minimum earnings standard for gig workers during engaged time, which we will comply with when it is in force. And B.C.’s NDP government recently announced reforms that include a minimum earning standard during engaged time as well."

Wednesday's protest comes about a week after Lyft said it would pay the difference if drivers made less than 70 per cent of what riders paid after external fees each week.

A new report calling for legislated changes to stop gig workers from sliding further into poverty, shows Toronto ride-hailing drivers could be getting paid $6.37 an hour, which would be a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage.

Uber fired back, denying the figures being used.

“Cherry picking 96 weekly earnings statements from tens of millions of trips is shoddy methodology. In November, median earnings were $33.35 for engaged time in the City of Toronto,” said spokesperson Keerthana Rang.

The authors of the Ontario report say in order for change, legislation must be made to classify the drivers as employees.

With files from CTV News Toronto and Reuters