Mounties say a man is in critical condition and another is in custody following a stabbing in Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred in the area of No. 3 and Cambie roads and was initially reported as a "police incident."

BC EHS told CTV News it received a call from police at 1:55 p.m. about the incident.

In an update on Tuesday evening, police confirmed that the victim was a 42-year-old man, and that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

A man who works nearby told CTV News he saw paramedics giving an older man CPR, adding that the man was put in an ambulance, but that it didn't leave with its lights on.

The worker also said he saw a young man in handcuffs.

In a tweet posted shortly before 2:40 p.m., Mounties said the stabbing shut down the intersection and asked drivers to use alternate routes.

"Expect traffic delays while we investigate," the tweet read.

