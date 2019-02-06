

CTV Vancouver





Do you know where Michael David Trosky is?

After searching for signs of the armed robbery suspect for two months, Mounties are asking the public for help to track Trosky down.

Vernon North Okanagan, Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP issued the plea for more information in a joint statement Wednesday morning.

Trosky is wanted on outstanding warrants connected to a series of events that played out in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas over two months.

On Dec. 17, the Salmon Arm RCMP were called in for a report of an armed robbery of a delivery driver. One suspect was arrested, but the second got away.

Police believe that second suspect is Trosky, who faces charges of attempted armed robbery, dangerous driving, flight from police, assault with a weapon and failing to stop.

A warrant was issued for the 29-year-old's arrest.

Trosky is also wanted on warrants issued for other incidents, including another charge of flight from police. He's also wanted for theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Earlier this year, Sicamous and Salmon Arm police attempted to take Trosky into custody and officers flooded the area surrounding a home on Kappel Street.

In a statement in January, RCMP said that as they secured the area, they saw a man they believe to be Trosky leave the home with a female.

An ERT member blocked their vehicle's path with his own, while another officer boxed in the driver's side to keep the driver in the vehicle, but when they brought the driver into custody, they realized it was the wrong man.

However, that man was arrested for prohibited driving and his vehicle was impounded.

Police are still searching for Trosky.

"Given the flight risk that Trosky poses and the disregard for public safety that he has exhibited in previous arrest attempts, we consider that Trosky is a threat to the public," Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in the January news release.

"We ask that anyone with information about his current whereabouts contact their local police services and if Trosky is seen, we ask the public to immediately contact 911 and to not approach him."

Trosky is described as Indigenous. He is 6'2" and about 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, Const. Kelly Brett asked for tips to be left with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The individual who provides information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

"Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Trosky," she said.