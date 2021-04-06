VANCOUVER -- The owner of a Vancouver restaurant that had its business licence suspended over non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions says she will remain closed until further notice, despite previously vowing to reopen her doors.

On Saturday, Corduroy Restaurant in Kitsilano was filled with customers and maskless servers in spite of public health orders prohibiting indoor dining until April 19.

Then on Monday, the City of Vancouver suspended the restaurant's business licence and said if it opens prior to April 20, the city could permanently revoke the licence.

"The harassment and bullying public health officials experienced during the execution of their duties is completely unacceptable," Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a statement Monday.

"The City of Vancouver has taken swift and strong measures to close these restaurants and will pursue any future violations to the full extent of the law against these and any other non-compliant businesses."

Owner Rebecca Matthews had previously vowed she would reopen on Tuesday after being closed on Sunday and Monday.

In a series of Instagram videos posted Monday night, Matthews said her team was "figuring things out."

"The whole reason we did this was, no, not to make a couple extra bucks or because we think we're better than nobody else … it's because things need to change," she said.

Several hours later, another post on the restaurant's account said it would remain closed until further notice.

"Something has been brought to my attention that I need to put all my focus on," the post says. "Will update here as we move forward."

Under the latest public health restrictions, restaurants, coffee shops and breweries are still allowed to serve patrons on patios and sell takeout, but indoor dining is suspended until April 19. Many in the industry have been supportive of the measures, despite the expected financial toll.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ben Miljure