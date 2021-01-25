VANCOUVER -- A downtown restaurant that was fined for hosting a New Year’s Eve party is now working on ”mending ties” with the community.

Cold Tea hosted a private party on Dec. 31, resulting in a $2,300 fine after police shut it down. The restaurant also issued an apology.

On Tuesday, the restaurant is giving complimentary food vouchers to frontline healthcare workers from St. Paul’s Hospital.

“Many staff at St. Paul’s frequent Cold Tea, and those hard-working medical folks seemed a fitting group for Cold Tea’s give back,” representatives for the restaurant said in a media release. “Cold Tea is taking action, mending ties with the community after apologizing for the incident on New Year’s Eve.”

The release also says restaurant leadership have met with staff, the B.C. Food and Restaurant Association and VPD, and that a COVID-19 plan is in place.

There will also be an all-day Happy Hour for two weeks for all customers.