'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
The sow – a Juliana-mini pig mix with a taste for Tim Horton's donuts – was found on the side of Highway 97 near Hixon, which is about 61 kilometeres away from Prince George. She is now in the care of Kerri Hegel, who runs PG Tickled Pig Rescue.
Hegel says she first learned about "rest stop piggy" who she describes as "quite a petite, little lady" last week when she got a call from a concerned passerby.
"We rushed out there to see and, sure enough, there she was hobbling across the rest stop just looking at people pulling up because she knew they'd have food," Hegel tells CTV news.
"Obviously people have been feeding her for a fair bit, she knew what she was doing."
Noting the pig's apparent comfort with people and after speaking with members of a construction crew working nearby who said they thought the friendly animal must live on a nearby farm, Hegel opted to leave the pig in place.
"We didn't want to take her," Hegel said.
But after driving around and talking to people who lived in the area, it became clear that there was nowhere nearby that could possibly be the pig's home.
"There was nothing within a small enough distance for her to just come and visit every day," Hegel said.
"No one was familiar with her. Nobody's turned up to say that she's theirs."
She also noticed that it seemed as though the pig's potbelly was sagging more than it should be, suggesting it had lost a significant amount of weight recently, and that the animal's hooves were overgrown, which was making walking difficult and seemingly painful.
So, Hegel decided to bring the pig home to her rescue, enlisting the help of a group of people and using a donut as an enticement in order to wrangle the 60-kilogram animal into the kennel.
Now that the pig is at her new home, Hegel says she's become quite curious about the other porcine occupants of the farm. Until she gets a check-up to make sure she doesn’t have any communicable conditions like mange, "rest stop piggy" is separated from the others by a fence.
"She's so interested in being with the other piggies. For the first couple of days she would just walk up and down the fence line with them, staring at them," Hegel said.
And the new addition to the farm has caught the eye of a resident hog.
"Our one rescue Rupert, I don't know why, he's taken quite a liking to her. So those two would just walk back and forth along the fence staring at each other," Hegel said.
"One day, I came out and Rupert had busted through the fence and there he was with her."
Hegel is currently crowdsourcing suggestions for a permanent name for the pig. Popular suggestions have included Petunia and Penelope, but there's currently no clear frontrunner.
The rescue is also asking for donations to help pay for the surgery "rest stop piggy" will need to fix her hooves.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
'Cries in Canadian': The next leg of Taylor Swift's international The Eras Tour has no stops in Canada
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek to ID man prowling, entering home in Fernwood
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify a man involved in a pair of early-morning incidents in the city's Fernwood neighbourhood.
-
B.C. provides $375K to Victoria immigrant and refugee counselling centre
The British Columbia government is expanding access to free and affordable mental-health services for immigrant and refugee families on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria sailor sets solo record in gruelling Race to Alaska
Victoria’s Eric Pesty was greeted by a jubilant crowd when he completed a remarkable feat on Friday, coming third overall in the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska and setting a new record for solo sailing participants.
Calgary
-
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead in workplace accident outside Calgary
A 43-year-old man has died following a workplace accident southwest of Calgary, emergency responders have confirmed to CTV News.
-
'We're gonna have a flood': Naheed Nenshi recalls 2013 flood, 10 years later
The man who was leading Calgary through its most vulnerable point says there is a lot to be proud of what's been done and learned since the 2013 flood.
Edmonton
-
Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders
The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.
-
'Did a remarkable job': Cooper reelected as Speaker in Alberta legislature
Nathan Cooper is still Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. The United Conservative Party MLA was reelected by a secret-ballot majority vote in the legislature Tuesday, for the role he has held since 2019.
-
'We're gonna have a flood': Naheed Nenshi recalls 2013 flood, 10 years later
The man who was leading Calgary through its most vulnerable point says there is a lot to be proud of what's been done and learned since the 2013 flood.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
-
Ontario’s summer forecast was just revealed
Ontario's summer seasonal forecast was just released by the national weather agency.
-
Driver caught allegedly going 223 km/ hour on Toronto road
A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Police need access to less lethal weapons: coroner's report on Repentigny killing
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.
-
Black, disabled Laval man wins third decision against police
Pradel Content is a Black man with a disability from Laval, Que., and he has won a third legal victory against two Laval police (SPL) officers he accused of racial profiling him in 2018.
-
Jury rules Quebec man ran 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole US$175 million
A United States federal jury has convicted a Quebec man of running a 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole more than US$175 million. Patrice Runner, 57, was convicted in a New York District Court last week on 14 charges.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines touches down in Winnipeg
Winnipeggers looking for another route to Toronto will have a new option this fall.
Saskatoon
-
Rare Video: Before his PGA days, Nick Taylor tees off in Saskatchewan
When Nick Taylor sunk the winning putt to become the first Canadian to win the PGA Canadian Open in 69 years, he instantly became a Canadian Golf icon.
-
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan's largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
-
Sask., Manitoba residents suffer most stress over finances: survey
A new survey has found that residents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are losing the most sleep over money.
Regina
-
Regina mayor claims substance abuse a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance abuse issues, not housing availability.
-
'Nonexistent' run game, 'inexcusable' kick return among criticisms from Wes Cates following Riders' first loss
The Saskatchewan Roughriders were unexpectedly upbeat following their 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 16.
-
Sask. man charged with murder in relation to death near Esterhazy
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a man’s death near Esterhazy, Sask.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Cape Breton-based employment organization mismanaged $1 million: auditor general
Nova Scotia's auditor general says a Cape Breton-based employment services organization mismanaged $1 million in government funds.
London
-
Single vehicle collision temporarily shuts down westbound lanes of Highway 402
One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash on Highway 402, just east of Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
London, Ont. fire crews evacuate homes due to gas leak in city’s east end
Emergency crews attended the scene of a natural gas leak in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East, west of Highbury Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nurse and surgeon left without paycheques due to vaccine status
While other COVID-19 regulations have loosened at Ontario hospitals this year, mandatory vaccination is still a requirement for healthcare workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Acquaintance of triple murder suspect alerted police that he escaped Sudbury Jail
It was around dinnertime Saturday when the Greater Sudbury Police Service learned that an inmate at the Sudbury Jail escaped.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.
Kitchener
-
Hearing underway for Guelph Police officer Const. Corey McArthur
A hearing is underway for suspended Guelph Police officer Corey Mcarthur, who is appealing a decision that he must resign or be fired from the force.
-
Six-year-old Guelph student left behind during field trip
The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.
-
OPP charge 14-year-old with arson after vehicle fire
A 14-year-old from the Township of Wellington North has been charged with arson after reports of a vehicle fire in a field off of Sligo Road East.