

CTV Vancouver





Has Whistler become a destination only the wealthy can afford?

With March Break just around the corner, some Metro Vancouver families looking to get away to Whistler are finding it out of reach.

Visiting the slopes from Salt Spring Island, Samantha Harron and her family were feeling priced out.

"Whistler is for rich people now," Harron told CTV News.

But the mountain town is seeing more visitors than ever. Tourism Whistler said last winter broke a record, and this season isn't far behind.

Tourists from around the world have made stops in the area, and with Vail Resorts taking over ownership, lots of Americans have been lured north.

"It's supply and demand," Tourism Whistler's Karen Goodwin said, but many B.C. residents are feeling unwelcome.

"So many families are saying the same thing. It's just too expensive," skier Lara Penno said.

Goodwin said she disagrees, and advised skiers and snowboarders to plan ahead.

"It's getting a little strategic and smart with your planning to take advantage of the offerings," she said.

To get a better idea of how the prices compare, CTV News took a look at the cost of a trip to the popular resort town, as well as what families would pay to visit more exotic locales.

If a family of four wants to spend four nights, five days in Whistler, for example, they'd pay about $2,300 for ski passes. They'd have to pay another $1,000 for equipment rentals, and according to Hotels.com, a good deal on hotels mid-March is about $1,100 for the entire stay.

Altogether, the cost is $4,400, not including the cost of transportation, food and other expenses.

CTV asked Flight Centre where else a family of four could go for a comparable price.

A cruise from Shanghai to Japan costs about $5,500, while a 4.5-star all-inclusive resort near Cancun comes up at about $5,000 for seven days. Eight nights in Puerto Vallarta comes up at about $4,800. All three prices include flights.