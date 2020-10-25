VANCOUVER -- A Surrey family narrowly escaped a massive fire that broke out in their home in Newton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 7000 block of 126A Street around midnight.

Video from the scene shows a large hole in the tile roof where it collapsed. Firefighters were inside when that happened, but managed to get out safely, according to Steve Serbic, assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Service.

Serbic said there were eight people inside the home when the fire broke out.

"Most were sleeping," he said. "One of them was gaming and he heard the smoke detector, so that alerted everybody to get out of the house."

Residents were leaving the house as fire crews arrived, Serbic said. Six of them were taken to hospital as a precaution, but none sustained any serious injuries, he added.

A total of 11 trucks and 32 firefighters responded to the third-alarm blaze, Serbic said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.