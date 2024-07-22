VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Residents back home after evacuations in Williams Lake, B.C.

    Share

    A fast-moving wildfire on the edge of the City of Williams Lake in British Columbia's central Interior triggered evacuations as water bombers swooped low over the community over the weekend.

    But the director of the community's emergency operations centre says residents have since been told they can go home after the tactical evacuations conducted by Mounties on Sunday.

    Rob Warnock says in video posted to the city's website last night that those homes are subject to an evacuation alert, meaning residents must be ready to leave again quickly.

    The alert spans properties along Mackenzie Ave., Country Club Boulevard., Fairview Drive, Woodland Drive, Westridge Drive, as well as Tolko's Lakeview Mill.

    Warnock says the 20-hectare blaze was sparked when a tree fell on power lines in the river valley on the city's west side at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, though the BC Wildfire Service website says the official cause is still under investigation.

    Videos shared on social media show smoke billowing from behind businesses and homes with a plane dropping red fire retardant and photos appeared to show at least one business on fire.

    With the winds at the time, Warnock says the fire "made a big run" down the valley on Sunday. 

    Earlier in the day, the city had asked residents to conserve as much water as possible for fire crews taking on the blaze.

    The number of wildfires across the province has jumped to more than 320 with clusters along B.C.'s boundary with Alberta as well as in the central Interior.

    The BC Wildfire Service says the fires are showing up in areas that have seen dry lightning strikes in recent days.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE 'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former U.S. President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News