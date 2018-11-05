

CTV Vancouver





A rescue dog that injured four people during a weekend house party on Vancouver Island will be euthanized, officials confirmed.

Capital Regional District Animal Control told CTV News the dog will be put down Tuesday after its owner has had a chance to say goodbye.

The pit bull-mastiff mix had been recently adopted when it attacked people at a party in Colwood Saturday morning. Mounties were called to the home in the early hours, and arrived to find 13 people including several children barricaded in the home.

Mounties said none of the children were injured, but that a man had been taken into custody after taking off his shirt and trying to fight the officers called to the home. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time.

West Shore RCMP said the attack began after two men started to rough house. It appeared the dog had been bumped, and it became aggressive.

The dog's owner said her father and his fiancée had been playing video games. As their voices got louder, Rex seemed alarmed, Kyla Johnson said.

"Something in him just switched," she said Sunday.

"He went after my dad and he just jumped on my dad…I jumped on top of the dog and I was trying to pull my dad’s skin from under him."

She said she begged police not to shoot her dog, and told CTV she doesn't blame Rex .

He was adopted six months ago and his history is unknown. She said her family tried to take every precaution, including avoiding other dogs and waiting to introduce him to the children that lived in the home.

"He was a good dog and he doesn't deserve this," she said.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island