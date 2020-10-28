VANCOUVER -- Search and rescue crews are taking a multi-day pause in their operation to find a missing father and son near Pemberton, B.C.

Last week, the Líl̓wat Nation posted a notice that 48-year-old Peter Oleski and his 21-year-old son, River Leo, were missing. The notice said the two men didn't return home after a mushrooming expedition in the Upper Mackenzie Basin.

After days of searching with rescue crews from multiple jurisdictions, teams decided to take a break until Saturday, when up to 200 volunteers are expected, the Líl̓wat Nation posted to Facebook Tuesday.

But an independent search with community members is still planned before Saturday, and anyone helping out is asked to check in and check out before leaving for their search, to hike in groups of least two people and to dress for the changing weather.

"The weather is changing and we are going to experience a warming trend over the next few days. This will likely melt snow and has the potential to expose new evidence," the Facebook post says.

"If you see something please do not touch or disturb it. Set a GPS mark, flag it, photograph it and please report it to the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police."

The post also says there are had been "excitement" about Leo's phone being turned on, but was confirmed "to have been someone calling his cellphone and the call going to his voicemail."