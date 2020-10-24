VANCOUVER -- A search is underway east of Pemberton for two Indigenous men who went looking for mushrooms Thursday morning and have not returned.

A statement from the Líl̓wat Nation posted on Facebook Friday indicates that community members River Leo and Peter Oleski were last heard from around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The pair planned to go mushrooming in the Upper Mackenzie Basin, the nation said, adding that RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue were notified when they failed to return Thursday evening.

Members of the Líl̓wat community searched through the night, and eventually located the red Dodge pickup truck the men had been travelling in near the upper paragliding launch, the nation said.

Pemberton RCMP told CTV News Vancouver the two men were still missing and the search was ongoing as of Saturday afternoon. Police said more information would be released in a statement later in the day.

A post on the Sea to Sky Road Conditions Facebook group Saturday indicates that the two missing men are father and son, and also that food and water were found in their truck, suggesting they didn't intend to be gone for long.

CTV News has reached out to the poster for more information.