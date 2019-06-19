Reports of suspicious package force evacuations at Maple Ridge mall
The Westgate Centre mall in Maple Ridge is seen in an image from Google Street View captured in October 2018.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 12:07PM PDT
Some stores were briefly evacuated Wednesday following a report of a suspicious package at a Metro Vancouver mall.
Few details have been provided but Mounties confirmed they were called to the Westgate Centre mall in the morning.
"For public safety," they said, some stores were evacuated as officers investigated.
Nothing suspicious was located, according to an RCMP tweet posted shortly before noon. The area has returned to normal.