A report of gunfire in Port Coquitlam that put nearby schools on alert Wednesday was most likely just firecrackers, according to the RCMP.

Police said loud noises were heard in a wooded area east of Chelsea Park in the early morning hours, triggering a public warning to avoid the area until officers could investigate what happened.

A Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson said they were eventually able to determine the source of the alarm was firecrackers.

"If you're going to use firecrackers, fireworks or other noisemakers, it's important to think twice about the reaction you'll get from residents and the police," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

"We can't ignore potential gunshots. There was a lot of worry and inconvenience for people who live nearby – not to mention the resources and money that went into this file."

The incident caused some tense moments in the neighbourhood. School district officials said students at Minnekhada Middle School and Leigh Elementary School were sent directly to class Wednesday morning as a precaution, and for a while were not being allowed outside.

Both schools were placed under hold and secure protocols, meaning the outer doors were locked but classes continued as normal.

Police said one private school, BC Christian Academy, was also affected.

McLaughlin said people planning to use bear-bangers or other noisemakers that could be confused for gunshots should call the RCMP's non-emergency line.