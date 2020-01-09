VANCOUVER -- A report of shots fired near Guildford Town Centre in Surrey triggered a large police presence near the mall on Thursday evening.

Mounties closed 96 Avenue between Green Timbers Way and 150th Street as they conducted their investigation.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News that witnesses called police around 5:30 p.m. to say one car was chasing another, and it appeared that the two cars may have been exchanging gunfire.

Several police vehicles could be seen with their lights on in the mall parking lot.

Mounties said there had been no reports of any injuries and both cars left the scene.